Safety tests at 36 tower blocks after Grenfell Tower fire

The Welsh Government has asked for fire safety tests to be carried out at all 36 high-rise blocks used for social housing in Wales.

Police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire have said the building's cladding and insulation failed safety tests.

Welsh ministers said they wanted the same tests conducted in Wales as had been announced for England.

At least 79 people are thought to have died in last week's London blaze with manslaughter charges being considered.

Tests on the 36 blocks of flats of seven or more storeys in Wales are to be conducted while tests on 600 high rises across England continue.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are in regular contact with all residential social landlords in Wales and are urging them to have samples from relevant tower blocks tested - using the same process and facility described by the prime minister in her statement."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday that the Grenfell Tower fire had started in a fridge freezer.

On Tuesday, Welsh Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant told AMs no high-rise blocks used for social housing in Wales appeared to have Grenfell Tower type cladding.