First Minister Carwyn Jones' bins left at Bridgend kerb

Image caption Even the First Minister struggles to get his bins collected on time

Even a top job in politics is no guarantee your waste will be collected on time, the first minister has said.

On Thursday, Carwyn Jones became the latest resident to complain his recycling had not been picked up in Bridgend.

Mr Jones, the AM for Bridgend, tweeted "at least there's no favouritism".

Bridgend Council apologised following complaints from residents after the new system was introduced on 5 June.

Its private contractor Kier said it was working hard to ensure all collections are up to date.

Image copyright Angela Pearce Image caption Maggots were pictured in food waste bins after collections were delayed

The new scheme aims to recycle almost all rubbish, with different coloured sacks for cardboard, paper, plastics and nappies and caddies for glass and food waste.

Homes with fewer than five occupants are limited to throwing out two bags of non-recyclable waste every fortnight.

But the changes have been criticised by residents and town councillors are "horrendous", some who have waited up for two weeks for their rubbish to be collected.

A report by the council in March said it was predicted to fall short of the Welsh government 58% target for recycling - meaning it had faced a £200 per tonne fine.

In a series of tweets Mr Jones, the Labour AM for Bridgend, said his recycling had not been collected by the council.

He added: "For those confused about the tweet about recycling it's about an ongoing issue in Bridgend, not an isolated whim."