Fire safety probe by AMs after Grenfell Tower blaze

Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery Image caption The Maelfa, Llanedeyrn, in Cardiff

An inquiry into fire safety in tower blocks will be held by AMs following last week's Grenfell Tower disaster in London in which 79 people died.

The one-day inquiry in July will consider safety requirements, guidance to residents and regulations.

Committee chair John Griffiths said he wanted reassurances such a tragedy would be prevented in Wales.

Welsh ministers have said no high-rise blocks in Wales appear to have the cladding used at Grenfell Tower.

The cladding, added in 2015, was used on other buildings hit by fires around the world.

Downing Street believes around 600 high rises across England were using similar cladding.

Communities Committee chair Mr Griffiths said: "We all watched in horror last week as the terrible events in Grenfell Tower unfolded, and I want to get reassurances that all necessary safeguards are in place to prevent such a tragedy in Wales."

He said the committee wanted to speak to tenants groups, councils, housing associations, fire and rescue services "to ask the questions that people living in tower blocks in Wales are asking".

"We want to receive assurances that where residents have concerns, they are being listened to and addressed," Mr Griffiths added.

There are 36 blocks with seven or more storeys used for social housing in Wales.