General election 2017: Davies' caution over Tory exit poll

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has urged caution on exit poll suggesting his party will lose enough seats to fall short of a majority.

An exit poll published by the BBC, ITV and Sky indicates that the Tories will be short by 12 in Westminster.

However it also suggested there is some evidence the party will perform "relatively well" in Wales.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ran a "superb" campaign in a "volatile" environment.

The exit poll covers the UK, and Labour are forecast to gain 34 seats to 266 while Tories lose 17 down to 314, but it predicts no change for Plaid Cymru with three seats.

In Wales, a total of 213 candidates are standing at 40 constituencies, with most results expected to be announced from the early hours of Friday morning.

Image copyright Steve Phillips Image caption Counting is under way across Wales

Speaking to BBC Wales, Mr Davies said: "We need to see when all of the results are in. All opinion polls come with an element of caution."

He added he backed Prime Minister Theresa May following her decision to call the snap election.

Labour's Welsh Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the poll was "remarkable".

"When we started this campaign, we were 15 points behind and people expected us to be wiped out and this has been a remarkable turnaround," he added.

'Squeezed'

Going into the election, Labour held 25 seats in Wales, Conservatives 11, Plaid three and Liberal Democrats one.

During the campaign, the Tories targeted Labour seats in Wrexham and Clwyd South along with Bridgend and Newport West.

Labour have Gower in their sights, which they narrowly lost to the Conservatives two years ago.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carwyn Jones praises Jeremy Corbyn

Former Plaid Cymru leader Ieuan Wyn Jones, who is looking to return to Westminster in the Ynys Mon seat, said: "It does look as though Plaid has been squeezed in many parts of Wales."

Jac Larner, political researcher at Cardiff University said: "Surprisingly, it suggests that the Conservatives may do slightly better in Wales than in England, possibly gaining seats from Labour.

"If this is correct then opinion polling throughout the campaign suggests that Labour's cluster of four seats in North East Wales, in addition to Bridgend and possibly Newport West, are the most vulnerable."

There is full coverage of the results and their implications across BBC Wales television, radio and online.