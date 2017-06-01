Rhodri Morgan: Final farewell at service of committal

Image copyright Getty Images

Family and friends of the former first minister Rhodri Morgan will pay their final respects at a service of committal in Cardiff later.

Mr Morgan, who served nine years at the helm of Welsh Government from 2000 to 2009, died in May at the age of 77.

Hundreds of people attended a celebration of his life at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Wednesday.

Thursday's service at the Wenallt chapel, Thornhill crematorium, at 14:00 BST is open to the public.