General election 2017: Welsh manifestos at-a-glance
All of Wales' five main parties have published their Welsh general election manifestos.
The election on the 8 June is for the Westminster parliament, rather than the assembly, but parties are now in the habit of producing a distinct document for Wales.
They may include distinctive policies for Wales which can be implemented at Westminster, and may include proposal the parties for Wales' devolved policy areas.
You can find links here to detailed guides for each party - and we have listed the key pledges from each manifesto.
Plaid Cymru
- ensure that Wales can continue to buy and sell to Europe without any costly barriers
- secure the money promised to Wales by the Leave campaign, and not accept a penny less
- insist that all future trade deals are endorsed by the National Assembly for Wales
- introduce a £7.5bn investment programme to fund vital infrastructure projects throughout Wales
- block the development of the Port Talbot super prison
- fight to guarantee the pensions triple lock
Welsh Conservatives
- boost the North Wales economy with a growth deal
- scrap Severn bridges tolls for all traffic
- set-up a UK shared prosperity fund to replace EU aid following Brexit
- more powers to the Welsh Government post-Brexit
- modernise rail infrastructure with new trains and stations
Welsh Liberal Democrats
- a referendum on the terms of Brexit
- give more financial powers to Welsh ministers and increase their funding
- transfer powers over transport, all Welsh ports, energy, broadcasting, air passenger duty, youth justice, policing and other justice powers from Westminster to Cardiff Bay
- give the immediate go-ahead to the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon
- put a penny in the pound on income tax, enabling Wales to spend an extra £300m on the NHS and social services
- give an additional £7.5m a year to local police forces in Wales
Welsh Labour
- support for the Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant on Anglesey
- give control of police to the Welsh Government
- support for tidal lagoons - including Swansea
- give Wales the same amount of economic aid post-Brexit, until 2020
- work with Welsh Government to scrap Severn bridges tolls
- around £1.5bn extra for Welsh public services
UKIP
- limit the total cost of running the Welsh Government, the assembly and local councils to 2% of the value of Wales' economy
- allowing parent governors to request an Estyn inspection of their school
- give mental health services parity with physical health services
- scrap police and crime commissioners and creating a national commissioner
- support the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon
- revise the Barnett formula, used to distribute funds from Westminster to the Welsh Government
What is at stake at this election?
Skim-reading some of these manifestos, you might think that your vote will settle issues such as health and education in Wales.
But it will not.
Wales has a system of government where a number of things are in the hands of locally elected assembly members who sit in the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff Bay.
The last assembly election took place in 2016 and the next one is currently pegged for 2021.
Broadly, areas that are devolved include:
- the NHS
- education
- culture, heritage and sport
- housing
- local government, including social care
Things that are not devolved include foreign affairs, benefits, the armed forces, big energy projects, the Severn bridges and negotiations to leave the EU.
Having said this, the money that comes to Wales to fund locally controlled services still largely comes from Westminster.
So MPs can have an effect on the overall amount of cash that is spent at Cardiff, but it is up to ministers here to decide how to spend it.