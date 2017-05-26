Ask the Leader: Welsh Labour's Carwyn Jones

Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones will face questions from an audience in Ebbw Vale in a live BBC TV election special on BBC One Wales on Friday 26 May at 19:00 BST.

Who is he?

Carwyn Jones enjoys his status as the first leader of a government in the UK to have attended a comprehensive school.

He grew up in Bridgend, the constituency he has represented in the assembly since 1999, and has been a member of the cabinet since 2000.

During that time he has held the post of environment minister, education minister and the Welsh Government's main legal advisor.

Following Rhodri Morgan's decision to stand down as first minister in 2009, Carwyn Jones beat off the challenge from Edwina Hart and Huw Lewis to become the third leader of the Welsh Government.

When the 2010 general election saw Labour lose power in Westminster, it left Mr Jones as the most senior elected Labour politician in the UK.

He has used his role to try to push for further powers for the assembly and for more clarity on how the different governments of the UK should work together.

However, his views have often put him on a collision course with Welsh Labour MPs who were said to have given him a "roasting" over his views on one occasion.

Carwyn Jones did not back any of the candidates for the Labour leadership in 2015. And while he has been lukewarm at best in his support for Jeremy Corbyn, he has also criticised Labour MPs who have been openly critical of their leader.

Despite not being a candidate at the 2017 general election, Carwyn Jones is undoubtedly the face of Labour's campaign in Wales, albeit with little or no mention of Mr Corbyn.

That reflects the view that he is more popular in Wales than Labour's UK leader with the party running a distinct Welsh campaign on this side of Offa's Dyke.

Expert view - from Nye Davies of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre

The upcoming election is going to be tough for the Labour Party. After a disappointing showing in 2015, it has failed to gain ground under leader Jeremy Corbyn and some in the party fear it could do even worse than it did last time out.

In Wales, a heartland for the party, Labour has come first in every general election since 1922. The first two Welsh polls since the election was called suggested that this dominance may well come to an end on 8 June. The data suggested that Theresa May's attempts to make this the "Brexit election" have been succeeding and were likely to lead to a Conservative breakthrough in Wales.

However, the most recent Welsh Barometer poll has put Labour back in the lead in Wales, rising nine percentage points. Despite this indication of an increase in support, Labour cannot afford to be complacent in Wales.

More from Nye

Ask the Leader: Welsh Labour - Friday 26 May at 19:00 BST on BBC One Wales

The programme begins with Andrew Neil interviewing Labour's UK leader Jeremy Corbyn, followed by the Carwyn Jones audience event live from Ebbw Vale.

Please note some programmes have been rescheduled due to the pause in election campaigning following the terrorist attack in Manchester.