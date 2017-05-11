Labour manifesto leak: Distinct Welsh document promised

Welsh Labour is distancing itself from a leaked draft of the UK party's general election manifesto.

The BBC has seen a copy of the document, which is due to be formally signed off on Thursday.

It makes limited references to Wales, but says the party is proud of the Welsh Labour Government's record and will work in partnership with it.

A Welsh Labour spokesman said it would publish its own "distinct manifesto", building on its five pledges for Wales.

Plaid Cymru said the leak showed some in Labour were more more focused on damaging their leader Jeremy Corbyn than on opposing the Conservatives.