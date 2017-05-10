EU migrant Brexit fears are 'scare stories' says David Davies

Image caption David Davies said there was no threat to "law-abiding" migrants

Immigrants from the EU working in Wales will not be thrown out of the country post-Brexit, a senior Welsh Conservative has said.

David Davies said there were too many "scare stories" suggesting people would be removed.

The status of EU citizens working in the UK is likely to be top of the agenda in formal Brexit talks.

Labour's Eluned Morgan said that EU migrants contribute "far far more" than they take out across the UK.

Speaking on the BBC One's Wales Report programme, Mr Davies said: "There's no threat whatsoever to law-abiding, hard working Polish, Hungarian, other EU citizens who come over here to work."

The Brexit campaigner said: "I'm afraid there's too many scare stories being put out there.

"We're not going to stop people from moving around or throw people out of the country."

Eluned Morgan said migrants from the EU contribute around £6bn to the UK

Ms Morgan said: "I think what we have to understand is that economically, migrants from the EU contribute far-far more than they take out across the United Kingdom.

"They contribute about £6bn which is what is paying for people's pensions and schools and hospitals."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said earlier this week the issue was "settled" after last year's referendum, but declined in a BBC interview to say the UK would definitely leave if he became Prime Minister.

'Threatened'

Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth claimed the Conservatives were responsible for "scare stories" about the "negative effects that these immigrants from the EU have".

He said EU migrants are "clearly net contributors to our economy".

UKIP AM Caroline Jones said that since 2010 Theresa May had promised to bring the levels of immigration down to the tens of thousands of people per year.

"Instead of that two million people since 2010 have entered the UK. So that commitment hasn't worked, has it," she said.

The Liberal Democrats' Eluned Parrott said: "I think what's really really sad in all of this is that there are human beings here, individual human beings who's own status feels threatened.

"People who are doctors, they're nurses, they're translators, they are people working in really useful jobs for our society who feel like they're not wanted."

