Vacant seat fresh election call by Powys council

A fresh attempt is being made to elect a county councillor for a ward in Powys where no-one wanted to stand.

The rural seat of Yscir, near Brecon, remained vacant at last Thursday's local elections as Gillian Thomas stepped down after 27 years' service.

Nominations open next Tuesday and close on 25 May.

If more than one candidate comes forward, the poll will take place on 22 June. Around a fifth of the 73 seats on Powys council were uncontested.

Elections for one seat in Ceredigion and three seats in Merthyr Tydfil were postponed until 8 June due to the deaths of candidates.