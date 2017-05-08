General election 2017: Welsh Labour campaign launched

Image caption Jeremy Corbyn and Carwyn Jones at a Labour rally in Cardiff shortly after the election was called

Labour can achieve great things if it stands together united, the party's Welsh leader Carwyn Jones has said.

The first minister will unveil five pledges as he launches Labour's general election campaign for Wales in Cardiff.

A £10-an-hour living wage, extra cash for the NHS and schools, more police and affordable homes are promised.

Mr Jones said there was "no time to rest" after Thursday's local elections, in which Labour lost control of three councils but held onto seven others.

With the Conservatives highlighting the choice between Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister, Mr Jones will say the campaign "isn't just about leadership - it is about unity".

"We in Welsh Labour - councillors, MPs and AMs - we are united, and we are working together for Wales," he will add.

Image caption Labour lost more than 100 seats on Welsh councils but many in the party had feared worse

"What this party can achieve, in campaigns - and more importantly, in government, knows no bounds - when we stand together, united. That is how we must now approach the next five weeks.

"There is no time to rest - we must be back out on the doorstep and be prepared to work even harder, to do the extra call sheet, to knock the extra street."

Labour's UK leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Cardiff for a campaign rally shortly after the election was announced in April.

He urged a crowd of about 700 on Whitchurch Common to join him on a journey of "hope and excitement", praising Labour's record in power in Wales.