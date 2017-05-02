Wales politics

Welsh local elections 2017: Candidate lists

Related Topics
Map of Wales showing the 22 county and county borough councils

More than 3,400 candidates are standing for the 1,254 seats on Wales' 22 county and county borough councils at the local elections on 4 May. Here are links to the candidate lists on each council's website.

1 - Anglesey

2 - Blaenau Gwent

3 - Bridgend

4 - Caerphilly

5 - Cardiff

6 - Carmarthenshire

7 - Ceredigion

8 - Conwy

9 - Denbighshire

10 - Flintshire

11 - Gwynedd

12 - Merthyr Tydfil

13 - Monmouthshire

14 - Neath Port Talbot

15 - Newport

16 - Pembrokeshire

17 - Powys

18 - Rhondda Cynon Taff

19 - Swansea

20 - Torfaen

21 - Vale of Glamorgan

22 - Wrexham

Related Topics

More on this story