Welsh local elections 2017: Candidate lists

More than 3,400 candidates are standing for the 1,254 seats on Wales' 22 county and county borough councils at the local elections on 4 May. Here are links to the candidate lists on each council's website.

1 - Anglesey

2 - Blaenau Gwent

3 - Bridgend

4 - Caerphilly

5 - Cardiff

6 - Carmarthenshire

7 - Ceredigion

8 - Conwy

9 - Denbighshire

10 - Flintshire

11 - Gwynedd

12 - Merthyr Tydfil

13 - Monmouthshire

14 - Neath Port Talbot

15 - Newport

16 - Pembrokeshire

17 - Powys

18 - Rhondda Cynon Taff

19 - Swansea

20 - Torfaen

21 - Vale of Glamorgan

22 - Wrexham