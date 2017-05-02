Welsh local elections 2017: Candidate lists
More than 3,400 candidates are standing for the 1,254 seats on Wales' 22 county and county borough councils at the local elections on 4 May. Here are links to the candidate lists on each council's website.
1 - Anglesey
2 - Blaenau Gwent
3 - Bridgend
4 - Caerphilly
5 - Cardiff
6 - Carmarthenshire
7 - Ceredigion
8 - Conwy
9 - Denbighshire
10 - Flintshire
11 - Gwynedd
12 - Merthyr Tydfil
13 - Monmouthshire
14 - Neath Port Talbot
15 - Newport
16 - Pembrokeshire
17 - Powys
18 - Rhondda Cynon Taff
19 - Swansea
20 - Torfaen
21 - Vale of Glamorgan
22 - Wrexham