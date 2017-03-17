Prime Minister Theresa May wants 'more united Britain'

Theresa May has set out her desire to create a "more united" Britain, in a speech in Cardiff.

The prime minister told her party's spring conference that Britons are "at heart one people" be they Welsh, English, Scottish or from Northern Ireland.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon's demands for a second independence referendum for Scotland.

Mrs May has already rejected the call from Scotland's first minister.

Scotland voted to remain in the UK in 2014 but the SNP administration in Edinburgh wants a fresh vote as the UK plans to leave the European Union.

Scottish voters opted by a majority to remain in the EU, with England and Wales voting to leave.

Mrs May said on Thursday it was "not the right time" for another independence referendum.

In her speech on Friday, she also said she wanted to see a fairer society and a stronger economy across the UK.

Last year's Brexit vote was also a vote for changing the way the country works, she will say.

"It means forging a more united nation, as we put the values of fairness, responsibility and citizenship at the heart of everything we do, and we strengthen the bonds of our precious union too," she told the conference.

"It means building a stronger, fairer Britain that our children and grandchildren will be proud to call home."

Image caption Andrew RT Davies opened the event

The union is "more than just a constitutional artefact," she added. "It is a union between all of our citizens, whoever we are and wherever we're from."

She also promised to take account of competing demands from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as the negotiations begin on leaving the EU, saying: "We are four nations but at heart we are one people."

Opening the conference earlier, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said Labour ministers' plans to scrap the right to buy council homes in Wales would end "one of the greatest aspirational policies this country has ever seen".