Donald Trump: Welsh MP to open MPs debate on president's visit

Image copyright EPA Image caption Donald Trump has been invited on a state visit later this year

The "special honour" of a UK state visit should not be given to such a controversial figure as Donald Trump, Labour MP Paul Flynn has said.

Mr Flynn will open an MPs' debate on the visit on Monday after two petitions received more than 100,000 signatures.

One opposed to the US president's visit received 1.85m names, while one backing it got 311,000.

But Conservative MP Glyn Davies said it was perfectly reasonable for Ms May to invite Mr Trump.

Both were speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Wales programme.

Image caption Paul Flynn said Trump does not deserve a state visit 'accolade'

The debate is taking place after two petitions - named Prevent Donald Trump From Making a State Visit to the United Kingdom and Donald Trump Should Make a State Visit to the United Kingdom- crossed the 100,000 signature threshold to be considered in Parliament for discussion.

Mr Flynn, MP for Newport West and a petitions committee member, said: "His behaviour has been as such that he certainly doesn't deserve the accolade of having an invitation of a state visit.

"You don't give a special honour, the highest honour that the country can give, to somebody who is such a controversial figure, such a dangerous figure in the world, like Trump," he said.

Image caption Glyn Davies said he is "no fan" of Trump but said the US president was going to be a "very important ally"

Montgomeryshire MP Mr Davies said it was "perfectly reasonable" for Theresa May to invite Mr Trump for a state visit.

"I'm no fan of Donald Trump, his style of presentation and speaking, there are a number of things he's said that are offensive," he said.

"But he is the president of the United States, the people of America have elected him as their president. The relationship between Britain and the US means that he is going to be a very important ally and a very important partner from a security point of view and probably an economic point of view over the next four years."

The UK government has said it recognised the "strong views" expressed by the US president but looked forward to welcoming him once details have been arranged.

The debate in Westminster Hall opens at 16:30 GMT.