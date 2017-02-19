Labour member suspended after Llangennech language row

A member of the Labour party has been suspended following a row over the decision to change a primary school to Welsh-medium education.

Michaela Beddows, who campaigned against changes at Ysgol Llangennech, is suspended while Labour investigates.

Carmarthenshire council voted in January to drop the English stream at the school near Llanelli.

Plaid Cymru's Jonathan Edwards wrote to Jeremy Corbyn claiming Labour members had been campaigning with UKIP.

He accused Labour members of sharing far-right material on social media, but said it was not "one individual" and called for more members to be investigated.

Ms Beddows spoke to BBC News about the council's decision on Ysgol Llangennech saying there was "no such thing as democracy in Carmarthenshire".

The Labour party has not revealed the reason for the suspension.

A Labour spokesman said: "The Labour Party is aware of complaints about Michaela Beddows.

"Ms Beddows has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party while an investigation takes place."