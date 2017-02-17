Davies 'regrets the language AMs use on Brexit'

"Aggressive" language used by some AMs in debates about Brexit is heightening public tensions over the issue, Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies has said.

He has written to Presiding Officer Elin Jones asking her to remind AMs to use more appropriate language.

Mr Davies complained that Dawn Bowden referred to "Goebbels-like propaganda from the right-wing media" in a debate earlier in February.

He responded in the chamber to Eluned Morgan, who said during the same debate that Brexit could "slit the wrists of the Welsh economy".