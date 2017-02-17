Mark Drakeford explains business rates relief scheme

Nearly 15,000 shops, restaurants and pubs will benefit from a £10m rate relief scheme for high street firms, Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has announced.

Ministers said the scheme, from April, would help businesses whose rates are rising due to a revaluation of their premises as well as others struggling with economic conditions and online and out-of-town competition, would also be helped, .

The Conservatives welcomed the cash, but raised questions over who was eligible.