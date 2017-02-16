Hannah Blythyn: I'm proud to be one of the first openly gay AMs

One of three gay politicians elected to the Welsh Assembly in 2016 has spoken of the importance of having role models for LGBT people in Wales.

Labour Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn made her comments as an exhibition celebrating historical LGBT figures opened at the Senedd.

Some of the 20 figures selected in the exhibition include the late politician Leo Abse and the former miner and union activist Dai Donovan, who liaised with the gay rights group which supported miners during the 1984-5 strike and whose story was included in the 2014 film Pride.

Speaking in an assembly debate on Wednesday, she described her feelings at being called a role model for young people herself at an event shortly after being elected.