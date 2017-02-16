UKIP's Neil Hamilton on the spot over Michelle Brown

UKIP's assembly group leader Neil Hamilton is put on the spot by Jason Mohammad on BBC Radio Wales about his Senedd colleague Michelle Brown.

BBC Wales News revealed how she had discussed with an assembly official how an advert for a job in her office could be changed to help her brother get an interview for the post.

Mr Hamilton was also asked to comment on a Cardiff hotel's claim - which Ms Brown denied - that she had smoked "recreational drugs" in a room there.