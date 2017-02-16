Domestic violence blamed on 'narcissistic sociopaths'

Domestic violence can be tackled if people help identify the perpetrators, a Welsh Government minister has said.

Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant was responding to a debate on the impact of the 2015 law on the matter.

On Wednesday, AMs discussed how the teaching of healthy relationships should be carried out in schools and whether there were enough resources to help the victims of domestic violence.

Mr Sargeant said education was important, as well as early intervention and prevention to identify the culprits, as well as help the victims.