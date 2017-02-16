NHS 'needs to hire huge numbers' of staff from overseas

Brexit threatens to make a crisis in health service recruitment worse, an assembly committee has been warned by a range of medical organisations.

The Welsh NHS Confederation said overseas recruitment was "significant" and should not be restricted.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned that the falling value of the pound made the UK less attractive.

It said the health and social care systems will "struggle to function" without more non-UK staff being hired.

Dr Philip Kloer, medical director of the Hywel Dda health board serving mid and south west Wales, said Wales was unable to train enough homegrown staff.