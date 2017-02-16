Job ad change to help AM's brother discussed with assembly

Image caption Michelle Brown addressing AMs in the Senedd on Tuesday

A UKIP AM discussed with an assembly official how an advert for a job in her office could be changed to help her brother get an interview for the post.

Michelle Brown was told that if she used an initial draft of the advert her brother would be "sifted out".

She was also asked if she wanted to "check" with him what qualifications he had before finalising the advert.

North Wales AM Ms Brown said she had acted with "complete propriety". The assembly has been asked to comment.

The institution refused to release under the Freedom of Information Act full details of an exchange between Ms Brown and an assembly official where they discuss what qualifications her brother has.

But BBC Wales understands that following an initial discussion about his qualifications the official wrote to Ms Brown: "If we go ahead with the qualification that's in the job description [an NVQ] Richard [Ms Brown's brother] will be sifted out before the interview stage.

"Do you want me to change it to [GCSE] Grade C or above in English?"

Ms Brown replied: "Can it [the NVQ] be downgraded to desirable?"

The official then said: "We do need to have some qualification in the essential [section of the advertisement], do you want to check with Richard what he has?"

Ms Brown replied: "Fair enough! Shall we just leave it as GCSE English and Maths at Grade C or equivalent?"

The official then told her "that's fine".

Image caption A 2009 report recommended family members of AMs should no longer be appointed to work for them

The job advert was for a receptionist and personal assistant, to be paid between £18,536 and £24,593 a year.

The NVQ requirement was not included in the final advertisement.

BBC Wales understands Ms Brown's brother did not get the job and nobody was appointed to the role.

But he is still listed on the register of members interests as a constituency caseworker for Ms Brown and he has been in that role since June 2016.

AMs are allowed to appoint staff on a temporary basis for a six month period after being elected without having to put in place a formal recruitment procedure.

BBC Wales understands concerns have been raised within UKIP about Ms Brown's brother's performance.

In November 2016, UKIP assembly group leader Neil Hamilton defended the employment of his wife Christine.

He said at the time: "In the case of family members it's the assembly that is responsible for the appointments, not the individual AMs.

"They all have to go through a formal selection process carried out by the HR department of the assembly."

A total of 12 AMs have declared on the register of interests that they employ relatives.

In 2009, an independent report recommended the appointment of family members be stopped.

'Sour grapes'

Defending her handling of the recruitment process for her office, Ms Brown said: "I appointed Richard upon my election to the assembly, as I needed someone to deal immediately with constituency issues.

"Confidentiality and personal loyalty are essential elements in the job description of all AMs' staff.

"When his temporary contract expired, he was not re-appointed.

"The Assembly Commission is intimately involved in devising job descriptions for open competition and, in the case of AMs' family members, they interview candidates independently of the AM.

"I have acted at all material times on the advice of the commission and with complete propriety.

"Any suggestion to the contrary from within UKIP should be discounted as sour grapes from someone with an axe to grind."

At the beginning of February Ms Brown denied an accusation by a Cardiff Bay hotel that she smoked "recreational drugs" in her bedroom there.