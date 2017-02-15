Able pupils' progress 'stifled' in schools, says Estyn

Image caption Meilyr Rowlands says he thinks schools have helped talented pupils more

More able children are not getting enough attention in Wales' education system, the schools' watchdog has said.

Chief inspector of schools Meilyr Rowlands said it was partly explained by the "unintended consequences" of how schools' performance is measured.

The Welsh Assembly's Children, Young People and Education Committee was quizzing Estyn about its annual report.

Another Estyn witness said more able learners' progress had been "stifled". Ministers have been asked to comment.

Mr Rowlands said that schools focused on a performance measure which requires pupils to get five GCSEs at grade A*-C, including English or Welsh and maths.

That, he said, encouraged schools to focus on the borderline between C and D grades "and possibly not giving enough support for those who could get As and A*s".

'Some gaming'

But he said that evidence from primary schools, further education and the PISA international tests also suggested that able and talented pupils were not given enough support in the education system.

"I don't think schools and the education system more generally have done enough," he said.

Claire Morgan, Strategic Director for Estyn, said the focus on particular performance indicators meant there is "some gaming, [and] early entry that hasn't helped to stretch the more able".

"I think this has stifled the progress of more able learners," she added.