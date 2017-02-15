Banks have no stake in Welsh communities, says Adam Price

Calls have been made for a "Welsh people's bank" after a series of high street branch closures in Wales.

Plaid Cymru said it wanted an "alternative vision" of banking that "does not abandon its customers".

The party said high street banks were expected to close a further 36 branches in Wales in 2017.

AM Adam Price said a people's bank would be a "network of locally owned" banks similar to that seen in other European countries.