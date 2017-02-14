Communities First: 'Wrong' to say all projects ending

A flagship scheme aimed at boosting deprived communities in Wales is being axed.

Communities secretary Carl Sargeant said the performance of Communities First had been mixed, and that "poverty remains a stubborn and persistent challenge".

The project, which spends around £30m a year on dozens of local programmes, will get reduced funding of 70% until March 2018.

Swansea East AM Mike Hedges provoked a rebuke from his Labour colleague Mr Sargeant after he listed a range of schemes which he claimed would now end.