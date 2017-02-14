Ysgol Llangennech: First minister calls for 'calm'

Image caption Carwyn Jones: "There are some comments that have been made by politicians that I do not agree with"

First Minister Carwyn Jones has called for calm in an increasingly bitter row over the decision to change a primary school to Welsh-medium education.

Carmarthenshire council voted in January to drop the English stream at Ysgol Llangennech, near Llanelli.

A Labour councillor called the decision "segregation" - while a Welsh-medium education campaigner suggested parents could "cross the border".

Mr Jones said it is important "toxicity" in the debate is reduced.

At First Minister's Questions in the Senedd, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood accused some Labour members of working with UKIP to undermine the changes, which she said were in keeping with the Welsh Government's own policy on promoting the Welsh language.

Image caption Leanne Wood challenged Mr Jones on local Labour politicians' stance on Llangennech in the assembly on Tuesday

Mr Jones replied: "There are some comments that have been made by politicians that I do not agree with.

"I've seen those comments and I think it's hugely important now that calm prevails, and the toxicity we last saw some years ago is now reduced."

It was for the Plaid Cymru-run administration of Carmarthenshire council to explain the decisions it had made in Llangennech, he said.

Mr Jones said the Welsh Government was committed to its "quest" of hitting a target of 1m Welsh speakers.