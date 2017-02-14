Sport Wales top figures suspended but rest of board re-instated
The chair and vice-chair of Sport Wales have been suspended, Public Health Minister Rebecca Evans has told AMs.
The activities of the body's entire board, including chair Paul Thomas and vice-chair Adele Baumgardt, were suspended in November after concerns that it had become dysfunctional.
On Tuesday, Ms Evans announced that the rest of the board would be re-instated.
She said that a review by ministers had revealed a "significant breakdown" in relations at a senior level.
The minister also said that a number of new complaints had been received about Sport Wales, which promotes elite and grassroots sport, after the review had been completed.
In a statement, Ms Evans said: "I do want to make clear, for the avoidance of doubt, that the conclusions are principally related to a significant breakdown of some interpersonal relationships at a senior level within Sport Wales.
"There are some outstanding issues to be addressed as a result of the assurance review process.
"In addition, a number of formal complaints have been received by the Welsh Government subsequent to the review being finalised."
She said Mr Thomas had been suspended for a "proper and formal process to be undertaken as a result of the complaints received".
She also said Ms Baumgardt had been suspended due to separate concerns about the "cohesive functioning of the board".
Lawrence Conway, a former private secretary to Rhodri Morgan when he was first minister, has been appointed as interim chair.
John Taylor, a former chief executive of conciliation service ACAS, will act as a consultant so that the board can begin functioning again, including setting the budget for 2017-18.
Ms Evans ordered the review of Sport Wales after board members had passed a vote of no-confidence in Mr Thomas as chairman.
Mr Thomas, who has been in the role less than a year, had written a damning internal review into the organisation, which receives £22m a year in public funding.
He said the organisation lacked transparency, was too bureaucratic and focused too much on winning medals in major championships.
He was also unhappy at the £140,000 bill for running the board in the 2015-16 financial year.
As well as chairman Mr Thomas and vice-chair Ms Baumgardt, the Sport Wales board members for the 2016-17 financial year are:
- Professor John Baylis
- Amanda Bennett
- Peter King
- Julia Longville
- Andrew Lycett
- Richard Parks
- Simon Pirotte
- Johanna Sheppard
- Samar Wafa