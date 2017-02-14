Sport Wales top figures suspended but rest of board re-instated

Image caption Rebecca Evans said it had been "an extremely difficult period for all"

The chair and vice-chair of Sport Wales have been suspended, Public Health Minister Rebecca Evans has told AMs.

The activities of the body's entire board, including chair Paul Thomas and vice-chair Adele Baumgardt, were suspended in November after concerns that it had become dysfunctional.

On Tuesday, Ms Evans announced that the rest of the board would be re-instated.

She said that a review by ministers had revealed a "significant breakdown" in relations at a senior level.

The minister also said that a number of new complaints had been received about Sport Wales, which promotes elite and grassroots sport, after the review had been completed.

In a statement, Ms Evans said: "I do want to make clear, for the avoidance of doubt, that the conclusions are principally related to a significant breakdown of some interpersonal relationships at a senior level within Sport Wales.

"There are some outstanding issues to be addressed as a result of the assurance review process.

"In addition, a number of formal complaints have been received by the Welsh Government subsequent to the review being finalised."

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption A leaked review by chairman Paul Thomas said Sport Wales was in "danger of stagnating"

She said Mr Thomas had been suspended for a "proper and formal process to be undertaken as a result of the complaints received".

She also said Ms Baumgardt had been suspended due to separate concerns about the "cohesive functioning of the board".

Lawrence Conway, a former private secretary to Rhodri Morgan when he was first minister, has been appointed as interim chair.

John Taylor, a former chief executive of conciliation service ACAS, will act as a consultant so that the board can begin functioning again, including setting the budget for 2017-18.

Ms Evans ordered the review of Sport Wales after board members had passed a vote of no-confidence in Mr Thomas as chairman.

Mr Thomas, who has been in the role less than a year, had written a damning internal review into the organisation, which receives £22m a year in public funding.

He said the organisation lacked transparency, was too bureaucratic and focused too much on winning medals in major championships.

He was also unhappy at the £140,000 bill for running the board in the 2015-16 financial year.

As well as chairman Mr Thomas and vice-chair Ms Baumgardt, the Sport Wales board members for the 2016-17 financial year are: