Alun Davies: Make valleys promises we can keep

The minister in charge of a new taskforce aiming to raise living standards in the south Wales valleys has pledged an "industrial renaissance".

Alun Davies said he planned to be "a nuisance in government" in order to make progress, after chairing a public meeting in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday.

The Blaenau Gwent AM said the valleys needed more than "shiny new roads", but politicians had to deliver on their promises.