Welsh Government 'ignored' steel firm advice
14 February 2017 Last updated at 06:28 GMT
The Welsh Government ignored advice warning it of major problems in investing cash into a steel company that went bust, an assembly committee chairman has said.
Nick Ramsay, chairman of the assembly public accounts committee, said there had clearly been a major breakdown in the process of due diligence over investment in Kancoat.
AMs on the committee had "serious concerns" over the Welsh Government's decision to invest more than £3m in the Swansea steel-coating company.
The Welsh Government said it had since changed its procedures.