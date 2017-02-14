Welsh Government 'ignored' steel firm advice

The Welsh Government ignored advice warning it of major problems in investing cash into a steel company that went bust, an assembly committee chairman has said.

Nick Ramsay, chairman of the assembly public accounts committee, said there had clearly been a major breakdown in the process of due diligence over investment in Kancoat.

AMs on the committee had "serious concerns" over the Welsh Government's decision to invest more than £3m in the Swansea steel-coating company.

The Welsh Government said it had since changed its procedures.