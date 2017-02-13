Brexit minister warns lords not to frustrate will of people

Image caption Peers are there to advise and to revise, says David Jones

The House of Lords should not frustrate the will of the people on Europe, Brexit minister David Jones has said.

Peers will next week debate the bill to trigger the Article 50 process to leave the EU, already passed by the Commons.

Visiting south Wales, Mr Jones said he had "no doubt" the Lords would look carefully at the referendum result.

He also said the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru call for single market access "accord" with the UK government's goal of free trade.

The bill to trigger Article 50 was passed by MPs unchanged, despite attempts to attach conditions.

Mr Jones told BBC Wales that peers should also think carefully when they debate the legislation.

"I suggest they have a look at the outcome of the referendum which was clearly in favour of leaving the EU, that they have a look at the outcome of the vote in the elected House of Commons which was four to one in favour of triggering the article 50 procedure," he said.

"As [Brexit Secretary] David Davis said the other day, I'm sure the lords would want to do their patriotic duty."

'Unelected chamber'

Asked about talk of abolition of the upper house if they sought to block Brexit, he said: "I don't think that's necessary, because I've no doubt the lords are going to look very carefully at what the people have voted for.

"At the end of the day, as the unelected chamber they are there to advise and to revise - but ultimately they're not there to frustrate the will of the people."

On the call from Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru for continued access to the single market, Mr Jones said: "That white paper was a very useful contribution to the debate and also a very useful contribution to the work that our department is carrying out.

"In fact what the white paper says is not that we should stay in the single market, but that we should have the best possible access to the single market and that actually accords with the UK government's position.

"What we want to do is to strike a very comprehensive free trade agreement with the European Union to enable us to carry on unimpeded trade with the single market and similarly for European companies to continue trading in the UK."