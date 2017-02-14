Kancoat: Ministers poured good money after bad, AMs say

A group of AMs has "serious concerns" over the Welsh Government's decision to invest more than £3m in a Swansea steel-coating company which went bust.

Kancoat was backed despite civil servants warning it had a "weak" business plan and was high risk.

The assembly's public accounts committee said the government "ignored its own due diligence" and "poured good money after bad" into the firm.

The Welsh Government said it had changed its procedures since.

Kancoat, based at the old Alcoa factory in Waunarlwydd, Swansea, was set up to coat metal used to make food cans and other products.

Between May 2012 and February 2014 it was given a mix of loans and grants totalling £3.4m by the Welsh Government.

The bulk of the support was given after the Welsh Government's own financial due-diligence reviewer raised concerns about Kancoat's financial projections in February 2013.

The review said Kancoat's business plan appeared "weak and inconsistent" and the project was identified as high risk.

Image caption The site in Waunarlwydd where Kancoat was based

A request for support had previously been turned down by the government's investment arm Finance Wales due to an "unacceptably high" risk.

The company went into administration in September 2014.

The report by the public accounts committee (PAC) on Tuesday said the government investment "defied its own due diligence" and "failed to recognise or mitigate against a number of potential risks".

The committee "remains unconvinced" the government should have made "even its initial investment".

It said it expected a "much more considered approach to risk identification and mitigation" in future.

The PAC has made several recommendations including:

investment decisions that go against official advice should be clearly documented

the government should produce "updated robust risk identification and mitigation guidance"

the First Minister should ensure the ministerial code requires the consideration of perceived conflicts of interests and that the outcome of such consideration should be formally fully documented.

In August 2016 Sir Alistair Graham, a former watchdog on standards in public life, said the then economy minister Edwina Hart had a potential conflict of interest when she approved support for Kancoat, because it was based less than half a mile from her constituency.

The Conservatives later claimed Ms Hart had broken the ministerial code by approving the funding, a charge rejected by the Welsh Government.

Media caption Nick Ramsay says the Welsh Government ignored advice

The First Minister said the code had not been breached because Kancoat was not based in Ms Hart's Gower constituency.

Tuesday's report said the committee did not find "evidence of undue influence" from Edwina Hart but the "potential for a perceived conflict of interest should have been identified".

During the inquiry, a senior civil servant admitted the investment panel which recommended the support "got it wrong".

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "This was a complex case, as was recognised by the previous Welsh Audit Office report.

"As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we regularly review our procedures and since this case we have implemented a number of key changes."

Welsh Conservative economy spokesman Russell George said the report showed "significant failings" in the government's due diligence process.

"In the spirit of Don Quixote, the investment was made in the face of sound advice and several red flags, resulting in the white elephant we are left with today," he said.

Edwina Hart has been asked to comment.