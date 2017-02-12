'Not unrealistic' Brexit could take 10 years, Kinnock says

It is 'not unrealistic' that the process of leaving the European Union could take up to 10 years, former Labour leader Neil Kinnock has said.

Lord Kinnock said getting the right deal for the UK after Article 50 is triggered within two years was "incomprehensible"

The former MP for Islwyn told BBC Wales' Sunday Politics programme that the process could take a decade.

