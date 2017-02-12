Law review into quizzing alleged rape victims in court

Image copyright Thinkstock

A review into the law regarding the questioning of alleged rape victims on their sexual history is to be held.

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts tabled a private members' bill last week saying current legislation was "inadequate" for protecting victims.

It comes after the Ched Evans retrial jury was allowed to hear details about the sexual history of the complainant.

Chesterfield striker Mr Evans was cleared of rape in October.

The UK government said a new bill would also stop domestic abusers being able to torment victims in court.

Ms Saville Roberts said that victims enduring the "degrading and humiliating experience of being cross-examined on their sexual history" was "wholly unjust".

She hopes changes to legislation will give victims more confidence in coming forward to report rape.

The Plaid MP introduced a private members' bill in Parliament on Wednesday to make changes to legislation.

It replicates the so-called 'Rape Shield Law' which exists in the USA, Canada and Australia and aims to prevent the cross-examination of a rape complainant's sexual history, previous behaviour or appearance.

Ms Saville Roberts said: "Rape victims should not have to endure the humiliation of their sexual history being made public and being used against them in court.

"Whether or not someone has consented to sex in the past is not relevant to whether or not they gave consent to an alleged attacker.

"That defence lawyers are using the sexual history of a complainant to undermine their character in so many hearings is wholly unjust and it is bound to make coming forward and reporting rape more difficult for victims."

"Humiliating and appalling"

Section 41 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 protects complainants in proceedings involving sexual offences by restricting evidence or questions about their previous sexual history.

But Miss Saville Roberts said the practice was happening far more often than intended.

Following the introduction of Ms Saville Roberts' Bill, the UK government has announced that it will review the legislation.

It comes as a new bill will give judges in family courts the powers to stop domestic violence victims from being interrogated by abusers in court, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said.

The Prisons and Courts Bill, due later this month, will stop women being cross-examined by their violent ex-partner.

Last month Justice Secretary Elizabeth Truss ordered an emergency review into the practice she branded as "humiliating and appalling".

Ched Evans was found not guilty of rape following a retrial

In 2012, Mr Evans, 28, was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel room in Rhuddlan, Denbighshire, the previous year. He served half of a five-year prison term.

But that conviction was quashed on appeal last April and he was found not guilty of the same charge at the subsequent retrial.