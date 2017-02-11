Homelessness policy 'not so good at helping homeless'

A campaigner has suggested that a Welsh Government agenda for dealing with homelessness is not working well for people who are actually homeless.

Charities said a rise in the number of people sleeping rough in Wales has highlighted a "gap" in the Welsh Government's approach to homelessness.

Jennie Bibbings, Campaigns Manager at Shelter Cymru, told the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales: "We're better at preventing homelessness than we used to be.

"But we're not so good at helping people once they have fallen into that hole and once they are actually living on the streets".