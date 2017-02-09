S4C headquarter backers' denial over funding troubles

Image copyright S4c

Backers of S4C's new headquarters in Carmarthen asked the Welsh Government for help one month before denying a funding gap, a paper has shown.

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David asked ministers for money in September for the Canolfan yr Egin project, a briefing paper revealed.

In October the university denied a funding gap had appeared for the hub.

Trinity said no such gap had appeared since S4C had received the "Yr Egin" business plan.

S4C said building and financing the hub was the university's responsibility.

In October, Economy Secretary Ken Skates told AMs it was "disappointing" a funding gap had appeared, but the university denied this was the case.

But a briefing paper sent by the university to the Welsh Government a month earlier stated public investment was needed for the project to "eliminate the financial viability gap".

The university told the Welsh Government about 65 core staff would relocate from S4C and the BBC to the new hub.

BBC Wales said no deal had been finalised and discussions were ongoing.

A Trinity spokesman said S4C had been fully aware that there would be applications for money through other channels, and no funding gap has appeared since the Welsh language broadcaster received the business plan.

A university spokesperson said: "While taking nothing for granted it would be hard to understand why a transformative project like this one would be refused government support."