European bank loans 'still needed after Brexit'

Wales needs to keep borrowing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) after Brexit, the finance secretary has said.

Mark Drakeford wants EIB money to help raise £2.5bn for health, housing, transport and other major projects and was meeting senior bank officials on Thursday.

The EIB previously helped finance the Second Severn Crossing and the new Swansea University campus and is owned by EU states.

Welsh ministers want the UK to keep a share in the bank despite leaving the union.

Bosses at the bank have warned leaving the EU could cut off a valuable source of finance for Britain.