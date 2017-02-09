Post-industrial desolation 'leaves people feeling lost'

The higher rate of suicide amongst men compared to women in Wales could be partly explained by the threat to their deeply-rooted sense of "active masculinity", actor and writer Boyd Clack has told BBC Wales.

According to the latest figures men in Wales are four times more likely than women to take their own lives.

Speaking on The Wales Report, Mr Clack said an "enormous sense of community and friendship" broke down when the mining era ended, leaving many people feeling lost.