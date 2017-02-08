Circuit of Wales: Better deal on offer now, Skates says

A new financial plan for a £425m motor racing track near Ebbw Vale has been submitted, the economy minister has said.

Ken Skates told AMs that backers of the Circuit of Wales had come up with revised funding proposals after he gave them a two-week deadline last month.

He had told the developers in July that he would not consider taxpayer funding for the project, promising 6,000 jobs, unless the private sector put up at least half of the cash.

Mr Skates told AMs on Wednesday that the proposal would now be examined in detail.