Brexit farming inquiry: UK ministers 'refuse to engage'

Image copyright Wales Office Image caption Andrea Leadsom (second left) visits a farm in the Vale of Glamorgan earlier in February

UK ministers responsible for farming have been criticised for an "apparent refusal to engage" with the assembly environment committee's Brexit inquiry.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom rejected an invitation to appear before AMs while junior minister George Eustice cancelled at two days' notice.

Committee chairman Mark Reckless wrote to Mr Eustice saying he was "extremely disappointed" by the cancellation.

The UK government has been asked to comment.

The committee is currently carrying out an inquiry into the future of farming in Wales post-Brexit, and was due to take evidence from Mr Eustice on Thursday.

'Cooperation and respect'

In the letter, Mr Reckless said the "apparent refusal of UK ministers to engage" with the assembly's lead committee on agricultural policy was "a matter of grave concern".

"Given the importance of agricultural and farming policy in Wales, it is vital that AMs and the people of Wales hear directly from Ministers in the UK Government," Mr Reckless wrote.

"Furthermore, ensuring that future agricultural policy is a success in Wales and at a UK level will depend heavily on cooperation and mutual respect between the Assembly and UK Government.

"The Committee's recent experience in trying to engage with UK Ministers brings into doubt the UK Government's commitment to that spirit of cooperation and respect."

The letter goes on to say that the committee had been "extremely flexible" in trying to accommodate both Ms Leadsom and Mr Eustice, "by offering several potential meeting dates and the possibility of a video conference".

Ms Leadsom, who visited south Wales earlier in February, did agree to meet Mr Reckless as the committee's chairman, but "subsequently cancelled that meeting at short notice", the letter added.

Mr Reckless now says he expects "as a matter of courtesy and respect" that Mr Eustice attend a meeting of the committee on 15 February or 8 March, "the only remaining sessions at which we can take evidence for this inquiry".