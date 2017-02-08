Welsh in elections: More to be done, commissioner says

Welsh language information for assembly election voters was unsatisfactory, the Welsh language commissioner has said.

Meri Huws's report said while there had been "clear progress", the availability of Welsh registration forms continues to be "insufficient".

Three councils only provided guidance in the English language.

She said she expected officials to improve the position before the council elections in May.

Ms Huws was also concerned about the quality of the Welsh language announcements at the declaration of results.