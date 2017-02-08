Bill guards against myths peddled in rape trials, says MP

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts has launched a bid to stop alleged rape victims being cross-examined in court about their sexual history or appearance.

The private members' bill she introduced in the House of Commons on Wednesday aims to give victims more confidence to report rape.

It comes after the Ched Evans retrial jury was allowed to hear details about the sexual history of the complainant.

The Chesterfield footballer, who has played for Wales, was cleared of rape last October.