UKIP AM Gill claims 30 week wait 'to have hip looked at'
7 February 2017 Last updated at 14:58 GMT
Independent AM and UKIP MEP Nathan Gill has claimed he has had to wait 30 weeks to have his hip looked at.
Mr Gill, who spoke after AMs raised concerns over waiting times in north Wales, and suggested he was getting depressed from "constant pain".
First Minister Carwyn Jones said it was right to say waiting times were "too long" in some parts of north Wales, and said steps were being taken to address the situation.