Ford Bridgend plant: Ken Skates pledges to ensure future

The Unite union has given Ford management a two week ultimatum to produce a five-year plan for its engine factory in Bridgend.

General secretary candidate Len McCluskey met managers and shop stewards at the plant.

It is five months since Ford announced cut backs on its planned investment in the new Dragon engine but it said 1,850 workers would not be affected.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates told the Senedd the Welsh Government would work to ensure the plant had a future.