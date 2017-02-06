Rural areas suffer 'huge insecurity' after Brexit vote

The rural economy needs a dedicated plan from Welsh ministers at this "critical time", a Labour AM has said.

Eluned Morgan said there was a "huge amount of insecurity" after the Brexit vote.

The Mid and West Wales AM has brought firms and public bodies together to develop proposals to put to ministers.

She said strategies for "quality tourism" and providing more affordable homes could be part of the plan.

The Welsh Government said it would urge UK ministers to replace lost EU funds.