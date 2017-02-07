Brexit: Plaid Cymru call Senedd vote on opposing Article 50

Image copyright Getty Images

Plaid Cymru will force a vote on the triggering of Article 50 in a Senedd debate on Tuesday.

The party is calling for the assembly to oppose the start of the Brexit process unless assurances are given over Wales' participation in the single market.

But Labour is expected to reject the move, which is only advisory and will not affect the process.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has said Article 50 should not be blocked.

The Supreme Court ruled in January the Welsh assembly had no legal right to be consulted on the triggering of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which would start the process for the UK to leave the EU.

Despite this, Mr Jones later said AMs would be able to express their views in the Senedd.

The motion calls on ministers to respect the position laid out in a joint Labour-Plaid Cymru Brexit white paper that called for continued participation in the single market.

But the motion does not make any statement in opposition to Article 50, simply noting the UK government's intention to trigger the mechanism by the end of March.

Despite agreeing the motion with Labour, Plaid has tabled an amendment calling on AMs to oppose the move which will trigger a vote.

Image caption Steffan Lewis said the vote was "entirely appropriate"

Plaid Cymru MPs joined SNP and 47 Labour MPs in voting against giving UK government ministers powers to start the process in the Commons.

The Brexit bill is continuing to be debated in the Commons.

Steffan Lewis, Plaid external affairs spokesman, said: "Wales now has a coherent position and a vision for Wales' future following Brexit because of Plaid Cymru's hard work.

"When the white paper is debated in the National Assembly, we also believe it entirely appropriate that assembly members should have an opportunity to express a view on the triggering of Article 50."

Image caption Mike Hedges said people trying to stop Article 50 are beginning 'in the wrong place'

Seven Welsh Labour MPs were among those rebelling against Jeremy Corbyn's whip on the Brexit bill last week.

But no similar act is expected in the assembly and Labour AMs are likely to vote against Plaid's amendment, believing that to do so respects the result of the referendum.

The Conservatives are expected to vote against the amendment, as is UKIP.

'No matter what'

Mike Hedges, Swansea East Labour AM, said Plaid would be better off voting with Labour "to see if we can get unanimity in the chamber".

"Article 50 is going to be triggered no matter what," he said.

"Anyone who says they want to stop Article 50 is starting off in the wrong place. What we want to do is get the best deal."

A spokesman for the first minister said: "The decision is made that the UK will leave the EU, and the challenge we all face now is ensuring that we secure the best possible deal for both Wales and the UK."

A spokesman for the Welsh Conservatives said while the assembly has a constitutional right to debate and discuss matters of national import, "this is ultimately a decision for Westminster".

A UKIP group spokesman said the Plaid amendment was "disgraceful" and called on the party to "to respect the wishes of the Welsh people".

Wales voted to leave the EU in the UK-wide referendum last June.