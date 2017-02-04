Brexit: Some German firms 'reconsidering' UK presence

German-owned companies based in the UK are worried Brexit might hit them through "massive cost increases".

Bernd Atenstaedt, chairman of German Industry UK, told BBC Wales some firms may consider pulling out depending on the terms of the deal to leave the EU.

The UK government has said it wants continued free trade with the EU.

The Welsh Government said Germans were "valued inward investors in Wales, employing more than 12,000 people across 90 companies".

Mr Atenstaedt said German firms saw the UK as a "vital country" but may have to reconsider their presence if the terms of Brexit were costly.