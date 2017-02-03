Welsh tax authority to be based in Treforest

Image copyright PA Image caption Control of stamp duty on property sales passes to Wales in 2018

The headquarters for a new tax-collecting body for Wales is to be set up in the south Wales valleys.

The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA), with a total staff of around 40, will be based in Treforest, near Pontypridd, subject to a review after 18 months.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said it was a "clear demonstration of our commitment to spread prosperity" into the valleys.

The WRA will also have a presence in Aberystwyth and Llandudno, he added.

The minister said it would ensure staff had direct contact with stakeholders, taxpayers and their agents in what is intended to be a paperless, "digital-first" organisation.

From April 2018, control of stamp duty and landfill tax will pass to the Welsh Government, which is replacing them with a land transaction tax and a landfill disposals tax.

The authority will manage and collect an estimated £1bn of taxes in its first three years.

The 2017 Wales Act also devolves some power to vary the rates of income tax at a date yet to be confirmed.