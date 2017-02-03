Carmarthen S4C HQ 'should not get public money' advice

Image copyright University of Wales Trinity Saint David Image caption Planning permission was granted in October but a funding gap has appeared

A creative industries development in Carmarthen which includes the new headquarters of S4C should not receive public money, ministers have been told.

BBC Wales understands an advisory panel on creative industries recommend rejecting a request from University of Wales Trinity St David for up to £6m.

The panel is concerned a similar hub already exists in Swansea.

It did not take into account if the scheme - Yr Egin - would provide any educational or linguistic benefits.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates told the assembly in November it was "disappointing" that a "funding gap" had appeared since the university first announced the plans in 2014.

Mr Skates has yet to decide on the university's application for between £4m and £6m of public funding.

Directors of the project have previously estimated the new centre for creative industries would be worth £11m a year to the local economy.

Planning permission for the development was granted in October and Kier Group has been appointed as the main contractor.

S4C has previously said its plans to relocate remain unaffected, with 55 jobs moving from Cardiff. It has agreed to pay £3m in upfront rent for a 20 year lease.

The Welsh Government, the university and S4C have refused to comment.