£10m of loans to regenerate town centres across Wales

Image copyright The Victorian Society Image caption The Grade II-listed old Bute Road railway station in Cardiff

Twelve areas of Wales will receive loans to help bring derelict and vacant town centre buildings back to life.

The £10m pot would be used to turn them into business premises and homes.

Cardiff Bay's former Bute Road train station could become "live-work units" and retail space where a military museum is also earmarked.

There is also cash to help turn Milford Haven's old Victoria Filling Station and Grade II-listed Quay Stores into a cultural centre.

It is the third and final phase of the Vibrant and Town Centre Loans Fund, with Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant considering what might replace it.

Image copyright Aberystwyth University Image caption The Old College Building by the sea - Aberystwyth University's original 1872 home

Money towards other projects include:

renovating the Old College Building in Aberystwyth for use for exhibitions, a gallery and performances

a national narrow gauge railway museum, also in Aberystwyth

redeveloping Olympia House, the former Passport Office, in Newport city centre into residential and commercial units

buying and redeveloping "key buildings" in Wrexham town centre, Caia Park and Hightown

giving loans to the private sector to bring vacant buildings back into commercial and residential use in Brecon, Llandrindod Wells and Newtown

similar schemes in Aberdare, Pontypridd, Rhyl, Holyhead and Caernarfon

Mr Sargeant said: "This funding will help local authorities regenerate their town centres by helping them find sustainable uses for empty sites and premises such as affordable town centre homes or tourist and leisure attractions.

"As well as making town centres more attractive places to live this loan scheme will help encourage investment into these areas as well as support the local economy."