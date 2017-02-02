Cardiff Airport praised by Transport Secretary Grayling

Cardiff Airport is a "great success story", UK transport secretary Chris Grayling has said.

He was responding to Newport West MP Paul Flynn, who asked him to recognise how it had been "rescued" by the Welsh Government which bought it in 2013 from its Spanish owners.

The Welsh Conservatives criticised the purchase of the airport at the time and subsequently as a waste of taxpayers' money.

Answering questions about the UK's airport capacity in the Commons on Thursday, Mr Grayling recognised Cardiff Airport's recovery, and said the UK's regional airports had an important role to play.